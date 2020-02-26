Seizing the epilepsy attack

Dr Anuradha HK By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Epilepsy is a chronic and debilitating disorder, which causes recurrent seizures, sometimes without any apparent cause. The term ‘epilepsy’ encompasses a group of neurological diseases, that is, conditions that affect the nervous system, characterised by epileptic seizures commonly referred to as ‘fits’. A seizure occurs when there is an abrupt burst of electrical activity in the brain. Patients with epilepsy may have more than one type of seizure and may have other symptoms of neurological problems as well. Epilepsy affects people of all ages — there are around 50 million people living with epilepsy worldwide, and more than 10 million people in India.

A seizure can be a primary generalised seizure, which begins with a widespread electrical discharge that involves both sides of the brain at once. Hereditary factors play a role in this type of seizure. The second type of seizure is a partial seizure, which begins with an electrical discharge in one limited area of the brain. These include head injury, brain infection, stroke, tumour, or changes in the way an area of the brain was formed before birth (called cortical dysplasias).

What happens during an epileptic attack?

Messages are constantly transferred across the brain cells and the cells are capable of either stimulating or stopping a signal from being transmitted. This activity is usually balanced properly in the brain, however, during a seizure there is an imbalance in this activity.

Emergency measures to deal with a person having a seizure:

● Until the attack is over, stay with the individual and ensure there are no objects nearby that may cause injury

● Watch and time the duration of the individual’s seizure attack

● It can be scary to witness a person undergoing a seizure attack, stay calm and collected as it will last for a few minutes

● Ensure that the person has a clear air passage and can breathe properly

● Keep their head supported and move them over to one side

● Do not apply excessive pressure on the person’s body to keep them still

● Do not put anything in the mouth of the patient

● Do not try to feed the patient or give them any pills until they are fully awake and alert

Who is more susceptible to developing epilepsy?

Epilepsy is most commonly detected among children before the age of one. There is a steady decline in the number of cases detected till the age of 10. People older than 55 years are also at risk because they become more prone to developing Alzheimer’s, brain tumours or stroke, which can lead to epilepsy.

What triggers an epileptic attack?

Missing medications, a lack of sleep or disrupted sleep, heavy alcohol use or seizures after alcohol withdrawal, use of cocaine and other recreational drugs, hormonal or menstrual cycle changes, flashing lights or patterns, noises or foods can trigger an epileptic attack.

DOs and DON’Ts

Dos

Take your medications exactly as directed

Inform your family and friends what to do when you have a seizure

Get enough sleep

Exercise often. It can help you stay healthy

Keep an updated list of all medications you are taking and show it to your doctor. Also, keep a list of all epilepsy medications you’ve tried

Be aware that some epilepsy medications interfere with birth control pills

Store pills as recommended

Don’t

Drive/ride

Swim alone

Operate heavy machinery. Do consider a job that is safe for you

Drink alcohol

Stop taking your medication, skip a dose or change your medication without your doctor’s approval

Change medication brand without your doctor’s approval

It is a myth that people with epilepsy cannot lead a normal life. As long as an epilepsy patient has proper methods to manage the condition, it should not affect a person’s job prospects. An epileptic patient can handle stress and responsibility.