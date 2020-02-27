NEET impersonation case: MBBS student, father nabbed by CB-CID

Home Cities Chennai

A second year MBBS student of Madras Medical College (MMC) and his father have been arrested in the NEET impersonation case.

Representative image | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A second year MBBS student of Madras Medical College (MMC) and his father have been arrested in the NEET impersonation case. CB-CID officials said the student’s father told them he had given `20 lakh to an agent to engage an impersonator to write the exam on behalf of his son.

The college dean had filed a complaint about the student in September last year. Officers said they arrested the student on Tuesday, after examination of NEET score card, photographs and his fingerprint confirmed that another person had written the exam on his behalf at a centre in Bihar. The student hails from Krishnagiri district.

The student (name withheld) appeared before CB-CID on Tuesday after summons was issued to him. After questioning, he was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody. His father was also questioned. According to sources, the student’s father had told police that he had given `20 lakh to an agent to fix a person to write the exam.  He was also arrested and remanded on Wednesday. A police officer said, “Some mediators who had been arrested in connection with NEET scam had earlier told police that this student, who got admission in 2018, was involved in the fraud.” So far 17 persons have been arrested in the NEET impersonation case.

Youth drowns in sea
Chennai: A 20-year-old youth drowned at the Marina on Tuesday evening. According to the police, Hemanathan of Venkateswara Nagar in Tiruvallur district and a student of Pachaiyappa’s College visited the Marina with his brother Mohan, sisters Kalaivani and Jeevitha. At around 5.30pm, Hemanathan was pulled in by a huge wave. Beach patrol police and fishermen rushed in to save him and he was pulled out after 6 pm and taken to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.ENS

