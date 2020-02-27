Pulianthope tenants soon to get new abode

OMJASVIN M D By

CHENNAI: Built in 1975, the tenements at Grey Nagar in Pulianthope have been home to hundreds of families. In 2017, cracks began to appear on the buildings and even a few parts collapsed. Now, it has been announced that the structure would be demolished by June and new five-story buildings costing Rs 60.43 crore would come up in the area. Though the plan to demolish was announced in August 2019, following Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam’s visit to the area, further proceedings got stalled due to resistance from the residents to vacate.

The Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) had planned to raze the 448 tenements and the new ones, to be built under the Prime Minister’s Housing for All Scheme, would be later handed over to residents. However, the residents refused to vacate fearing that the flats would not be handed over to them after construction. They also said that the Rs 8,000 given by TNSCB as one-time-payment to find another house was not at all enough. “Forget rent, the advance for renting a house in North Chennai is minimum Rs 20,000. How can we manage our expenses with such a meagre compensation?” asked R Kokila, one of the residents.

Another issue they raised was the board examinations. Thousands of students from the tenements are studying in schools nearby and their studies would get severely affected if we move now, another resident said. A few of them also demanded TNSCB to find them alternative accommodations somewhere nearby. “All our work and kids’ studies are based in areas nearby. We can’t shift to far-off places,” G Kamalakannan, another resident said. On Monday, the authorities held a meeting with the residents and they reportedly agreed to vacate homes by May end.“Once they vacate, we will raze down the buildings and build new ones in 18 months,” an official with TNSCB Division 3 (Vyasarpadi) said.The cost of one 400 square-feet flat is Rs10 lakh. “The Central government would contribute Rs 1.5 lakh while the State government would provide Rs 7 lakh. The remaining Rs 1.5 lakh has to be funded by the house beneficiaries,” the official added.

Ever since the demolition notices were issued in late 2019, garbage collection from the tenements ceased. When Express visited the spot, massive mounts of rotten garbage dumped over several months was found behind each building. Residents also alleged that officials had threatened to disconnect power supply if they don’t vacate.

