House allotted to Nallakannu

CHENNAI: The State has allotted a residential quarter to veteran CPI leader R Nallakannu (94) in the government housing colony in Nandanam, free of rent for lifetime. In May last, Tamil Nadu Housing Board officials told Nallakannu to vacate his quarters in CIT Colony and there was widespread condemnation in this regard. Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam spoke to Nallakannu over the phone and assured him that the government was ready to allot a house of his choice.

Panneerselvam also clarified that since the 119 residential quarters in the colony, built in 1953, were in a dilapidated condition, Madras HC had allowed tenants, who had moved the court, to stay there till March 31. Nallakannu, on volition, vacated on May 10. The issue was raised on July 19 in the Assembly by Manithaneya Jananayaka Katchi MLA Thameemun Ansari. Stoutly denying that Nallakannu and the family of late Congress leader P Kakkan were forcefully evicted, Panneerselvam reiterated that government was ready to allocate houses.

Back story

