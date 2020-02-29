Filmmaker Shankar appears before CCB

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly a week after three persons died and nine suffered serious injuries when a crane fell on them during shooting of Indian 2 at EVP film city, director S Shankar on Thursday appeared before Central Crime Branch (CCB) for inquiry.

After the investigation was transferred to CCB, sleuths summoned the director for questioning. He arrived at the Commissioner’s office around 11 am. Deputy commissioner of CCB G Nagajothi conducted the inquiry. A senior police officer said Shankar’s statement has been recorded and further investigation is on. The officer said actor Kamal Haasan will also be summoned soon. Earlier, Nazarathpet police registered a case against Lyca production and the crane operator, Rajan who was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.