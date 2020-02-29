Home Cities Chennai

Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram, no casualties reported

Fortunately, no casualty or injury was reported. The place, located just a few metres away from the 100 feet road, caused breathing issues for the commuters who were taking the route.

Published: 29th February 2020 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 10:32 PM   |  A+A-

Smoke rising from the building following the fire ( Photo |EPS/ Sathish Babu)

Smoke rising from the building following the fire ( Photo |EPS/ R Sathish Babu)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The residents of Madhavaram were in for a shock on Saturday evening when they heard a thundering explosion from an oil warehouse (edible oil godown) located in the area.

VIEW PHOTOS: Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram

People had no choice but to be exposed to the fumes and pollution, as they weren't equipped with breathing masks to protect themselves.

The Madhavaram depot road leading to the 100 feet road was blocked for traffic and vehicles were diverted through Retteri.

The raging fire and black smoke could be spotted from even 200 metres far away due to its intensity. The reason for the fire hadn't been found yet as fire tenders and personnel were still at work.

Though 12 fire engines were deployed to douse the flame, it was going on strong till 9:30 pm (last update) and thick black smoke spread towards the neighbouring Retteri and Korattur areas.

When the fire engines ran out of water, more than ten metro water tankers rushed to the spot to recharge the fire engines.

Fire service personnel at the spot said since it was oil-based products, the fire continued burning intensely and it is expected to be doused by midnight.

Residents and passersby, who gathered at the site fished out their phones to take pictures of the fire.

