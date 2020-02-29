Mega streets project: Work to begin soon

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation has selected six consultants, each to handle one package as part of the Mega Streets project’s first phase. “The names of the consultants will be published in a week and works are expected to begin in two months’ time,” said a corporation official. The Mega Streets project was launched officially by Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani earlier this month.

The first phase will cover 110 km of arterial and sub-arterial roads in Anna Nagar, Tondiarpet, Thiruvottiyur, Nungambakkam, Mylapore, Velachery and Adyar. The plan is to identify unique projects in each area on a pilot basis and complete them within a period of six months. This is mainly to give residents a taste of what is to come.

The project estimate for the first phase is Rs 1,500 crore. Initial funding of Rs 500 crore was recently allocated by the State Government in its budget towards the project. Footpaths, cycle tracks segregated from fast-moving traffic, parking bays with on-street parking management and vending zones are part of the project.

Big picture