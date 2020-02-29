Home Cities Chennai

Offshore vessel Varad commissioned

Indian Coast Guard Ship ‘Varad’, fifth in the series of seven offshore patrol vessel was commissioned here on Friday.

Published: 29th February 2020 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Coast Guard ship Varad will be extensively deployed for Exclusive Economic Zone surveillance | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Coast Guard Ship ‘Varad’, fifth in the series of seven offshore patrol vessel was commissioned here on Friday. It will be based at Paradip in Odisha under the operational and administrative control of the commander coast guard region (North East). Built by L&T Shipbuilding, Varad was commissioned by Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Shipping, Chemical & Fertilizer.

Coast Guard Director General K Natarajan said the vessel will be deployed extensively for EEZ surveillance. “The Indian coastline is spread across 7,500 km and more than one lakh ships cross these waters annually. This vessel will help ensure safety of ships and reach fishermen in times of distress. We have been conducting training with the coastal security police to work together,” he added.The vessel is fitted with state-of-the-art navigation and communication equipment, sensors and machinery.

“It is also equipped with special features including integrated bridge system (IBS), integrated platform management system (IPMS), automated power management system (APMS) and high power external fire fighting system. It can carry one twin-engine helicopter and four high speed boats including two rigid hull inflatable boats, a released from ICG added. 

What more
The vessel is also capable of carrying pollution response equipment to tackle oil spills. It is commanded by Pintu Bag and has 11 officers and 91 men on board

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp