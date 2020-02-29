Offshore vessel Varad commissioned

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Coast Guard Ship ‘Varad’, fifth in the series of seven offshore patrol vessel was commissioned here on Friday. It will be based at Paradip in Odisha under the operational and administrative control of the commander coast guard region (North East). Built by L&T Shipbuilding, Varad was commissioned by Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Shipping, Chemical & Fertilizer.

Coast Guard Director General K Natarajan said the vessel will be deployed extensively for EEZ surveillance. “The Indian coastline is spread across 7,500 km and more than one lakh ships cross these waters annually. This vessel will help ensure safety of ships and reach fishermen in times of distress. We have been conducting training with the coastal security police to work together,” he added.The vessel is fitted with state-of-the-art navigation and communication equipment, sensors and machinery.

“It is also equipped with special features including integrated bridge system (IBS), integrated platform management system (IPMS), automated power management system (APMS) and high power external fire fighting system. It can carry one twin-engine helicopter and four high speed boats including two rigid hull inflatable boats, a released from ICG added.

What more

The vessel is also capable of carrying pollution response equipment to tackle oil spills. It is commanded by Pintu Bag and has 11 officers and 91 men on board