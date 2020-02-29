Home Cities Chennai

Police withdraw security to Rajinikanth's Chennai residence after his request

Rajinikanth lives at upscale Poes Garden here, which is a just a stone's throw from the former AIADMK supremo's house.

Kollywood actor Rajinikanth

By PTI

CHENNAI: Policemen deployed for security in the periphery of superstar Rajinikanth's residence here were withdrawn following his request on Saturday, a senior police official said.

Though the police personnel, including those drawn from the Armed Reserve were recalled, a team posted nearby-tasked with providing security for late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's Veda Nilayam residence- would cover the actor's house during its routine neighbourhood patrol.

After the actor's remarks last month on a rally taken out by social reformer E V Ramasamy "Periyar" in 1971 led to a row, police security was provided to his residence since some fringe Dravidian outfits had said they would hold protest in front of his house.

"We had a meeting with the actor on Saturday. Rajinikanth said he felt there was no need for police security. We reviewed the situation and the security has been withdrawn," a senior police official told PTI.

The actor's residence would, however, be covered during patrolling, the official added.

On January 14, taking part in an event held here by Tamil magazine 'Thuglak' Rajinikanth alleged: "In 1971, at Salem, Periyar took out a rally in which the undressed images of Lord Sri Ramachandra Moorthy and Sita -with a garland of sandal- featured."

Taking exception to the remarks, Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK) accused the actor of uttering a blatant lie and demanded his unconditional apology and also filed police complaints seeking action against him.

Later, Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam and DVK staged a "Besiege Rajinikanth's house" protest here against the actor.

They were detained by police but were later allowed to proceed to the actor's house.

The actor, however, stood by his comments maintaining they were factual and refused to apologise as demanded by the Dravidian outfits.

