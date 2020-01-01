Chennailikely to get Krishna water till February

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The City is likely to continue to get Krishna river water from Andhra Pradesh without any hiccups till February. Officials from the Water Resources department said their counterparts in Andhra have promised to continue releasing 600-650 cusecs of Krishna water till February. If the AP government does so, Chennai will accumulate around seven tmcft of Krishna water. In that case, it will be the first time in the last five years that Chennai will be touching the mark in a single spell.

According to the Telugu Ganga Project, Chennai is supposed to receive 8,000 million cubic feet (tmcft) from July till October, but due to lack of water in their reservoirs, water was released from Kandaleru reservoir only on September 25. Since then, Poondi reservoir has been receiving 650 cusecs. Till now around 3.5 tmcft has been received.

As of Tuesday, Somasila and Kandaleru reservoirs were three-fourths full with 66 tmcft and 43 tmcft, against their total storage levels of 73 and 68 tmcft, respectively. “In the last 15 years, we have received around 7 tmcft in a single spell, only three or four times. So far, the AP government has given us 8 Tmcft in a single spell only once. Most of the time it is 4.5 to 5 tmcft only,” said a senior official from PWD.

As of Tuesday, combined storage of Chennai’s four reservoirs stood at 5.63 Tmcft which Red Hills having a maximum of 2.43 tmcft of water. Krishna water was one of the major sources, apart from rain for Chennai, to recover from one of its most severe water crises. And if the city continues to get a good inflow, next summer will be relatively easier for residents to get through.

