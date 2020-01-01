Rise of the YouTube generation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With comedians such as Santhanam and Yogi Babu preferring lead roles, last year saw an influx of YouTubers taking the plunge to the big screen. While there were also a few directors who were discovered from the massive Tamil YouTube diaspora, this year will see exponential growth in YouTubers joining the film industry. Famous Tamil YouTube channel Temple Monkeys is coming up with its first feature film. Titled Pallu Padama Paathuka, the film will be directed by Vijay Varadharaj and will star the whole team of Temple Monkeys apart from Dinesh and Sanchita. Gopi and Sudhakar of Parithabangal channel will be releasing their debut film as the lead titled Hey Money Come Today Go Tomorrow Ya.

After opting for crowdfunding, the film apparently collected in excess of Rs 6.5 crore and became Asia’s biggest crowdfunded film. Popular YouTuber Rajmohan too will be debuting as a director this year on an education-based film. On the acting front, many of these YouTubers will be seen in Vijay’s upcoming film that’s directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The latest to join the bandwagon is Jumpcuts fame Hari Bhaskar who recently made his foray into the big screen as one of the leads in the romantic film Ninaivo Oru Paravai. R Badree, a constant in the Temple Monkeys team, will also be seen this year in the Ranveer Singh starrer ‘83 in which he plays the role of cricketer Sunil Valson.