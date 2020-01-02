Home Cities Chennai

Case registered against BJP leader H Raja, party workers over protest at Marina beach

The BJP workers have been booked under section 143, 145 and 341 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Published: 02nd January 2020 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

BJP's national secretary H Raja.

By ANI

CHENNAI: Chennai Police have registered cases against 311 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, including party's national secretary H Raja, following a protest by them at the Marina beach here on Wednesday.

The party workers, including senior leaders H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan, L Ganesan and CP Radhakrishnan were detained when they staged a protest near Gandhi Statue at the Marina beach, demanding the immediate arrest of Tamil writer Nellai Kannan for his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Tamil Writer, on the other hand, has been arrested in Perambalur on charges of making hate speech against Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

On the basis of multiple complaints filed by the BJP leaders, the writer has been booked under Sections 504, 505(1) and 505(2) of the IPC.

