Girl tries to kill self after sexual assault attempt

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly attempting to sexually harass a minor girl. The suspect Abdul Basheer was a house painter and worked with the victim’s father.

“In the wee hours of Wednesday, the man visited the victim’s house and tried to misbehave with the 17-year-old girl. When she resisted, he slapped her and fled. Dejected, the girl reportedly attempted suicide by drinking varnish,” said a police officer.

A neighbour rushed her to a government hospital. Based on the victim’s statement, all-women police registered a case and arrested the suspect.