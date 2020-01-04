AIU foils bid to smuggle gold worth Rs 18L at Chennai airport

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Customs Air Intelligence Unit foiled a bid to smuggle gold worth `18 lakh at Chennai Airport on Thursday. Ramesh K (27) arrived from Thiruvananthapuram by Air India Flight AI 968. He was intercepted at exit and on persistent questioning admitted to having concealed gold bundles in paste form in his rectum. On extraction, 512 gm gold valued at `18 lakh was recovered.