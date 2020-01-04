Seven flights diverted due to heavy fog, 30 delayed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Air traffic was disrupted due to dense fog and poor visibility. Flight schedules went haywire with around 30 flights being delayed and seven diverted to other airports. The airport was put under Low Visibility Procedure (LVP). The diverted flights include SpiceJet flight from Hyderabad (SG3706), GoAir flight from Mumbai (G8 305), Air India flights from Sharjah and Mumbai (AI570), AirAsia flight from Kuala Lumpur (AK11), Emirates flight from Dubai (EK544) and Indigo flight from Pune (6E159). The LVP was withdrawn at 8.50am. Chennai airport, on its official Twitter handle, apologised for inconvenience caused to passengers.

Rain forecast

The sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy. Light rain is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively

Monsoon would withdraw by January 8