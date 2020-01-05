7 flights diverted as fog hits air traffic

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : For the second day on Saturday flights were diverted from Chennai International Airport due to poor visibility caused by extreme fog. Seven flights, both international and domestic, which were to land in Chennai, were diverted to Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Coimbatore due to poor visibility. Similarly, 40 flights were delayed due to poor visiblity which lasted till 10 am. The schedule of air passengers went haywire.

Air India’s flight from Muscat and British Airways flight from Heathrow, were diverted to Hyderabad. The other flights that were diverted to Hyderabad include Air Australia flight from St Denis Rolland Garos Airport in Australia, Indigo flight from Delhi and Oman Air flight from Muscat. Indigo flight from Pune was diverted to Coimbatore and Ethihad flight from Shanghai to Chennai was diverted to Bengaluru.