130 sovereign gold stolen from houses in Chennai, Tiruvallur districts

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 130 sovereigns of gold were stolen in three incidents in Chennai and Tiruvallur districts.

In one incident, the occupants of a house at Thirumullaivoyal, left for Bengaluru a few days ago and returned on Saturday night.

They found 80 sovereigns of gold had been stolen, a police officer said. A complaint was lodged and Thirumullaivoyal police have registered a case and are investigating.

About 40 sovereigns of gold were stolen from a house at Perungulathur on Saturday.

Ten sovereigns were stolen from an auditor’s house at Rajajipuram in Tiruvallur district the same day.