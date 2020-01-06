Home Cities Chennai

Blindfolded walk with a message at IIT Madras

The participants were blindfolded and guided by kids from St Louis Institute For The Deaf and Blind to show how they overcome their disability and challenge.

Published: 06th January 2020 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

IVI’S Walk in the Dark event on Sunday was the second one in the city

IVI’S Walk in the Dark event on Sunday was the second one in the city.

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s 8 am. IIT Madras’ serene campus is punctuated with the chirping of birds, the chattering of students and screeching of monkeys.

Around 250 students wearing black t-shirts had gathered under a banyan tree near the Central Lecture Theatre inside the premises. Some held placards and banners bearing messages on the importance of eyesight.

India Vision Institute (IVI) joined hands with IIT-Madras’ BLINK Shaastra 2020 and organised an awareness walk on vision health and refractive error, a major cause of avoidable blindness in India.

The social initiative aims to empower and enable visually handicapped students and adults to forge their own path and achieve success in their lives and careers.

Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture, K Pandiarajan; Australia’s Consul General in Chennai, Susan Grace, Ma Foi Foundation Managing Trustee Latha Pandiarajan, IVI CEO Vinod Daniel, and Anup Kumar, director, sales, The Ascott Limited, were a part of the event.

The participants were blindfolded and guided by kids from St Louis Institute For The Deaf and Blind to show how they overcome their disability and challenge. They walked a stretch of 800 m from CLT to the Himalaya mess complex.

“For prevention of avoidable blindness, IVI has worked through timely intervention in providing access to vision screenings and the provision of free spectacles in disadvantaged communities and remote areas. Our ‘Eye See & I Learn’ and ‘Eye See & I Work’ campaigns reach out to these key constituencies where services are lacking and most required — notably for children and adults,” said Vinod Daniel, CEO and managing trustee of IVI, founded in 2012.

IVI’s Walk in the Dark campaigns have previously been held in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, Kolkata and Aizwal in Mizoram.

This is the second one in Chennai. “IVI provides access to vision screening and a pair of glasses to the needy.

Till date, IVI has organised 670 vision screening programmes in and around Chennai and other cities across India. Over 2,62,895 individuals from the underprivileged communities (including over 2,00,726 children) were screened and free spectacles were distributed to 42,816 individuals (including 21,962 children),” said Vinod.

“It was challenging to walk blindfolded. I wonder how the visually-impaired do it every day effortlessly. They’re truly blessed with other sharp sensory responses. I’m sure that if all we need is an access to a pair of glasses then we can surely prevent blindness by spreading the message among the poor,” said Suresh Menon, a participant. The non-profit trust aims to spread awareness and encourage the parents to get their children’s eyes tested to avoid blindness and for a better future.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IIT Madras chennai
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp