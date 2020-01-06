Chennai's Nungambakkam subway to get foot overbridge

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a move that may help prevent road accidents near Nungambakkam railway station, Greater Chennai Corporation is to build a foot overbridge above Nelson Manickam Road subway for pedestrians to cross safely.

"Tenders have been finalised and work will begin early February,’’ an official with corporation’s Bridges Department said.

To be constructed at a cost of Rs 5.42 crores, the bridge will be built adjacent to the railway tracks above the subway.

Using the Capital Grant Fund provided by the State Government, the civic body will also build a walkway alongside the Nungambakkam burial ground similar to the one on the side of Loyola College.

“Commuters who exit from the railway station can directly enter the foot over bridge and reach the side of Nungambakkam burial ground,’’ the official said.

With a view to not giving a feel of a burial ground, the civic body has planned to do wall arts and murals. “Further, since Nungambakkam is a crucial railway station, the footover bridge will have CCTV camera working 24*7 for public safety.’’

The width of the bridge will be five metres and will have curved ceilings with a view to not disturbing the trees near the proposed structure.

Currently, there is only one pedestrian crossing at Choolaimedu junction. As a result, many people, including college students, who want to go towards Nungambakkam, tend to cross Nelson Manickam Road at the subway entrance even when vehicles are moving.

This not only affects smooth flow of vehicles, but also poses a serious risk of accidents, both to passers-by and two-wheeler riders.

"After we received many complaints from commuters on the hardship in crossing the road, a detailed study was done on traffic conditions and patterns of crossing,’’ the official said.

As per corporation data, 1203 people cross the road near the entrance of the subway per hour during office time, which at times touches 4000.

R Radhika, a college student, said a foot overbridge will save time in walking up to Choolaimedu signal to catch share autos.

