Insurance firm to pay Rs 44.72 lakh for death of Chennai college professor

CHENNAI: Two years after the death of a 47-year-old college professor near Koyambedu in a road accident, a motor accident claims tribunal directed an insurance company to pay a compensation of Rs 44.72 lakh to her family.

A petition filed by the two sons of the deceased said that on January 19, 2017, their mother Mohideen Fathima was riding pillion on a vehicle driven by one C Ravimurugan.

While crossing a speed breaker, the rider applied the brake suddenly resulting in Mohideen Fathima falling from the bike and sustaining head injuries.

She was rushed to a private hospital where she succumbed to injuries.

Denying the allegations, Ravimurugan submitted that when he tried to cross the speed breaker, Mohideen Fathima fell from the bike suddenly. He had been falsely implicated in the case.

The tribunal, presided by P Revathy, held that the accident occurred due to rash and negligent driving and directed Oriental Insurance Company to pay the compensation.