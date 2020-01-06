Home Cities Chennai

Three college students held for selling imported weed in Chennai

Police said Saravanan had allegedly ordered the weed online and imported it from Netherlands.  The contraband is in high demand among college students.

Published: 06th January 2020 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

Ganja, MArijuana

Representative image

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the first of its kind, Vadapalani police have nabbed three college students, for allegedly peddling ‘pure ganja’, known as OG Kush weed.

Based on information that the contraband is being supplied to college students in and around Valasaravakkam and Vadapalani, police inquired a person of Ramapuram, on Saturday evening.

“As per his information, we took him to Mogappair and waited near a private school. Two men who approached him to supply ganja were secured,” said a police officer.

They were P Haish (21), a final-year mechanical engineering student, and J Vishal Varun Kumar (21), a final-year BBA student. Two grams of OG Kush weed were seized from them.Investigation revealed that one K Saravanan (30), a post-graduate engineering student, had allegedly sent the other two to supply the ganja. All three were arrested.

Police said Saravanan had allegedly ordered the weed online and imported it from Netherlands.  The contraband is in high demand among college students.

Meanwhile, M Surya (25) of Kallukuttai was arrested by Taramani police, based on a tip-off on Saturday and 1.4 kg ganja was seized from him. Similarly, Selaiyur police arrested S Ashok (19) and S Iyyappan (31) of Irumbuliyur who were allegedly in possession of 500 gm of ganja.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai ganja Chennai drugs
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp