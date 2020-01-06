Three college students held for selling imported weed in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the first of its kind, Vadapalani police have nabbed three college students, for allegedly peddling ‘pure ganja’, known as OG Kush weed.

Based on information that the contraband is being supplied to college students in and around Valasaravakkam and Vadapalani, police inquired a person of Ramapuram, on Saturday evening.

“As per his information, we took him to Mogappair and waited near a private school. Two men who approached him to supply ganja were secured,” said a police officer.

They were P Haish (21), a final-year mechanical engineering student, and J Vishal Varun Kumar (21), a final-year BBA student. Two grams of OG Kush weed were seized from them.Investigation revealed that one K Saravanan (30), a post-graduate engineering student, had allegedly sent the other two to supply the ganja. All three were arrested.

Police said Saravanan had allegedly ordered the weed online and imported it from Netherlands. The contraband is in high demand among college students.

Meanwhile, M Surya (25) of Kallukuttai was arrested by Taramani police, based on a tip-off on Saturday and 1.4 kg ganja was seized from him. Similarly, Selaiyur police arrested S Ashok (19) and S Iyyappan (31) of Irumbuliyur who were allegedly in possession of 500 gm of ganja.