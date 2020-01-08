Ordinary moments in extraordinary art   

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A white postcard bears the sketch of a young girl holding on to her dog by the leash, standing below a chrysanthemum tree under a moonlit sky. We are looking at Bengaluru-based Vimal Chandran’s art. The illustrations speaks volumes about the mutual love shared between the girl and her pet in a subtle,

artistic and visually appealing way.

The self-taught artist’s impeccable flair for creativity reflects in his simple and thought-provoking illustrations, installations, graphic design and photography. A scroll down his Instagram page is a visual treat. “I draw what I like and later try to give it a commercial spin. The designs are inspired by photography, travel and films. Art as a medium has become more popular in the last decade. Many new artists with fresh ideas have flourished in this field,” said Vimal.

He worked as a software professional and quit his job in 2013 after finding his calling in art. “Monotony hit me. Art was fairly a natural choice since I’ve been inclined to it from the age of three. Drawing to me is a cathartic experience. Travelling and meeting new people has always opened new doors to tap my creativity,” he said, We notice that blue finds a prominent presence in his works.

“I love blue. In terms of Physics, blue has a shorter, smaller wavelength so it scatters more in the atmosphere,” said Vimal, co-founder of The Unposted Letters Creative, which showcases his work on unique lifestyle products. Started in 2012 and has made 150 illustrations that he plans to launch as a book this year.

“I get emails from followers saying they like the way I create something out of ordinary things and it has helped them see the world from a better perspective. That’s what encourages an artist. I would like to experiment with macro photography, direct more digital films, host exhibitions and travel.”

For details, visit: vimalchandran.com