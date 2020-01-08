Precaution before pilgrimage for diabetics

Veena Mani By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : It is the Sabarimala season. Male devotees of Lord Ayappa prepare themselves to visit His heavenly abode. The preparation for this trip begins with a 45-day fast. Throughout this period, those observing the fast remain barefoot till they visit the temple and are back. Understanding the rigour of this ritual, diabetologists urge diabetics to take extra care before undertaking a fast and deciding to walk barefoot.

Doctors advise people with diabetes to consult their physician first. “Devotees who are diabetic can opt for footwear made of cloth. They should not go barefoot at all. Exposure to extremely hot or cold weather can worsen the condition as most of them are prone to getting diabetic foot where there is a loss of sensation. In extreme cases the patient might end up having to amputate their foot or toes,” says Dr SK Wangnoo of Apollo Hospitals.

Dr V Mohan of Mohan’s Diabetes Centre says that though diabetes patients should never walk barefoot, he has seen very few patients who have come from a trip to Sabrimala with major problems. For religious reasons, if someone wishes to fast, be it during Ramzan or before a trip to Sabrimala, they should consult a doctor if they are diabetic, so as to rework their insulin dosage. “Since the food pattern becomes different, the insulin intake will also vary. They should consult their specialist to learn how to deal with that. They must prepare for the trip by doing breathing exercises and training to walk long distances. They should jog regularly for a few months before they going to these religious spots,” says Dr Mohan.

He adds that anyone with diabetes should report any kind of pricks or injuries to their doctor the moment they come back from their pilgrimage because any kind of infection or injury can be dangerous. Those with uncontrolled diabetes are prone to infection and the foot is the easiest part of the body to contract infections, especially fungal, when they walk through water. “There is something miraculous about Sabrimala that most patients who have gone on pilgrimage there have not complained about any serious problems,” says Dr Mohan. However, he recommends his patients to wear socks and carry antibiotics when they go on their pilgrimage.