Foreign currency seized from 3 women

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Customs Air Intelligence Unit seized foreign currency equivalent to Rs 20 lakh from three women passengers at Chennai Airport. A release said sleuths, after being tipped off, intercepted Mahalakshmi, 33, of Coimbatore, Sharmila, 33, of Chennai and Saravanaselvi, 45, of Tirupur who were bound for Kuala Lumpur by SriLankan Airlines flight, at the departure terminal when they were proceeding towards security hold after clearing immigration, on suspicion of carrying foreign currency.

On questioning, they gave evasive replies. On examination of their hand bags, 29,220 US Dollars, equivalent to Rs 20.6 lakh, were found concealed inside. Further, Rs 31,000 was recovered from their handbags. The currencies were seized, the release said.

Caught red handed

