By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A college assistant professor and student were arrested by the city police on Wednesday, allegedly for possessing ganja. Richard (23) is an assistant professor at a private college in Maduravoyal, while Rajarajan (22) is a law student.

“During vehicle checks along the Korattur Canal Road, a car tried to run past the barricades. We caught them and found 1.5 kg ganja in their possession. It was for distribution among their friends,” said the police.