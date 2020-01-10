You are connected on this flight

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Passengers travelling to international destinations in GoAir flights could reach out to their loved ones on India as the airlines has tied up with Matrix Cellular (International) Services to provide a hassle-free, one-stop travel solution. Customers booking their international flights on GoAir website can now buy a Matrix International SIM card and collect it from the Matrix outlet at the airports, according to a release.The passengers can choose the best suited plan from an array of plans at https://goair.matrix.in/.