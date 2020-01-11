Don’t take these words with a pinch of salt 

Veena Mani By

CHENNAI: Awareness on kidney ailments and promoting kidney health has been Sapiens Health Foundation’s mission since its establishment. Keeping in line with their vision, the prize distribution ceremony — organised to award winners of the essay writing competition on the topic ‘Salt in health & diet’ held by the Foundation in schools of Chennai — on Friday at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan kick-started with a skit. It was presented by Nalamdana Troupe and the topic was akin to the essay writing competition — using less salt to avoid kidney ailments.

After an eye-opening performance, which spoke of a family’s troubles when the head of the family falls victim to kidney disease, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s director KN Ramaswamy presented prizes to the students. A total of five awards were given — the first prize to Anisha Shabnam from Alagappa Matriculation, second prize to Athreya Venkatesh from Sri Sankara Senior Secondary School, third prize to K Keerthiga from Vidyodaya Girls Higher Secondary School, and consolation prizes to SK Anirudhh from PSBB, Siruseri, and PB Steven Nishanthan from Alagappa Matriculation, Purusawalkam.

Ramaswamy, who celebrated his 80th birthday on Friday, said, “My daughters are organising a lavish birthday party for me. Half of the money would be spent on sweets. I do not know why we spend so much on sugar which is not good for health. Even in my office people give sweets on birthdays. Salt and sugar are commodities that should be rationalised by people. The government could intervene by tweaking taxes.” Dr Rajan Ravichandran, chairman of Sapiens Health Foundation, said, “We are not targeting only those who suffer from kidney disease, but also those without the disease. Salt is a preservative because it can kill bacteria. If it can kill bacteria, it can kill us too. We need to limit our salt intake.” Earlier this month, the Sapiens Health Foundation also started a campaign to get people to reduce their salt intake.

Winners

