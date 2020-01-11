Home Cities Chennai

Don’t take these words with a pinch of salt 

Awareness on kidney ailments and promoting kidney health has been Sapiens Health Foundation’s mission since its establishment.

Published: 11th January 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s director KN Ramaswamy presented prizes to the students  Kumararaja

By Veena Mani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Awareness on kidney ailments and promoting kidney health has been Sapiens Health Foundation’s mission since its establishment. Keeping in line with their vision, the prize distribution ceremony — organised to award winners of the essay writing competition on the topic ‘Salt in health & diet’ held by the Foundation in schools of Chennai —  on Friday at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan kick-started with a skit. It was presented by Nalamdana Troupe and the topic was akin to the essay writing competition — using less salt to avoid kidney ailments.

After an eye-opening performance, which spoke of a family’s troubles when the head of the family falls victim to kidney disease, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s director KN Ramaswamy presented prizes to the students. A total of five awards were given — the first prize to Anisha Shabnam from Alagappa Matriculation, second prize to Athreya Venkatesh from Sri Sankara Senior Secondary School, third prize to K Keerthiga from Vidyodaya Girls Higher Secondary School, and consolation prizes to SK Anirudhh from PSBB, Siruseri, and PB Steven Nishanthan from Alagappa Matriculation, Purusawalkam.

Ramaswamy, who celebrated his 80th birthday on Friday, said, “My daughters are organising a lavish birthday party for me. Half of the money would be spent on sweets. I do not know why we spend so much on sugar which is not good for health. Even in my office people give sweets on birthdays. Salt and sugar are commodities that should be rationalised by people. The government could intervene by tweaking taxes.” Dr Rajan Ravichandran, chairman of Sapiens Health Foundation, said, “We are not targeting only those who suffer from kidney disease, but also those without the disease. Salt is a preservative because it can kill bacteria. If it can kill bacteria, it can kill us too. We need to limit our salt intake.” Earlier this month, the Sapiens Health Foundation also started a campaign to get people to reduce their salt intake. 

Winners
The first prize was given to Anisha Shabnam from Alagappa Matriculation, second prize to Athreya Venkatesh from Sri Sankara Senior Secondary School and third prize to K Keerthiga from Vidyodaya Girls Higher Secondary School.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp