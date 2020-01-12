Bin-less city? Residents in Chennai localities dump garbage on streets

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) removed dust bins at Ullagaram and Puzhithivakkam recently, to make the area bin-free and encourage segregation at source. However, this has led to residents disposing of the garbage in streets and vacant plots.

“Corporation officials should have informed us about it or conducted some awareness drives on source segregation before eliminating the bins in the area. Half of the residents still do not know what trash to dispose of in which colour bin,” said P Ramanathan of Puzhithivakkam.

He said “About six months ago, officials removed bins in several streets in neighbouring Madipakkam. The issue over there still has not been solved and people continue to dispose of trash on the streets. The civic body must address the issue first before implementing this in other areas.”

Apart from a lack of awareness on source segregation, another issue the residents say is the timing of the collection of garbage by conservancy workers.

“There are hundreds of people working in different shifts. Conservancy workers collect trash only once a day, in the morning. If we work in the morning, there is no other option, but to dispose of garbage at vacant plots. At least, one bin must be placed per area,” said Harsha Vardhan, another resident.

Also, residents say stray dog and mosquito menace has considerably increased following this new practice.

“Already open drains were attracting a lot of mosquitoes and this has added to our woes,” he said.

When contacted, a Greater Chennai Corporation official said the bins were removed in ward 168, 20 days ago and they will gauge the effectiveness of the move in 10 days and resolve the issues.