ITC adds one more hotel to its kitty, opens Welcomhotel in Chennai

CHENNAI: ITC Hotels has upgraded one of its properties in Chennai from mid-segment to 5-star category. TheFortune Select Grand at Maraimalainagar has now been opened as Welcomhotel GST Road. The hotel was inaugurated by a former Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao on Saturday.

Located near the growing IT belt at Urappakkam, the hotel aims to attract business travellers, from within and outside the country.

This is the third Welcomhotel in Tamil Nadu and the eighth hotel of ITC. Speaking at the inauguration, Rao said Tamil Nadu will see a surge in tourism in 2020 with the country’s population getting younger. “In 2020, India will be the youngest country in the world,” he said.

“We believe that this Welcomhotel property on the commercially vibrant GST Road, will attract a host of discerning domestic and international business travellers,” said Anil Chadha, Chief Operating Officer, ITC Hotels. “Good infrastructure and connectivity augur well for State’s growing potential as a business and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) destination,”