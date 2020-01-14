‘Cultural psychology crucial to development of tribal communities’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Cultural psychology and ethnography should be learned in medical schools, especially by clinicians, counselors and social workers, said Andrew Willford, professor of Anthropology at Cornell University.

Wilford was speaking at the Sundaram Fasteners Lecture Series during a discussion on ‘Mental Health, Culture and Identity: Focus on Indigenous Communities in India’, organised by the Banyan Academy on Monday. The series aims to bring social scientists, mental health professionals and advocates, historians, thought leaders and policymakers together to spark a discussion on equity, culture, social justice, mental health and inclusive development.

The Anthropology professor has been involved in Tribal Studies in Nilgiris in various capacities across decades, and has made noteworthy academic and public policy contributions. He said that several social welfare schemes targeted at tribal populations in India did not work effectively, or sometimes even backfired, owing to lack of understanding of their culture and identity.

Based on his experience with Irula tribes in Nilgiris, Wilford said that the incidents of mental health issues were on the rise. “These issues arise from a deep identity conflict. For example, tribal societies are largely egalitarian and do not focus on wealth accumulation. They are hunter-gatherers. But modern society is driven by cash economy. People save for the next three generations. It is not a part of the tribal culture to save. The influence of the modern society has led to unequal distribution of wealth among tribals,” he added.

Agreeing with Willford, SM Vijayanand, Chair, Sixth State Financial Commission and former Chief Secretary, Government of Kerala, said that there were several gaps between tribal communities and mainstream societies that have to be bridged before the government can plan for effective and meaningful development.