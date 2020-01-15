A repurposeful Pongal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: This festive season, don’t stray too far from your own wardrobe, as you can put together your Pongal look with the help of these Chennai-based stylists and designers

Subhiksha Venkat - celebrity stylist

Pongal-wear cannot but be without its staples but there is no stopping you from adding your own zing to it. Subhiksha gives you that with her insta-hit #HeyThatsMysaree. Paati’s old saris are always our favourite, aren’t they? Dig her cupboard to find stunning saris that she doesn’t use anymore and convert it into a festive maxi dress. Unique, repurposed, economical and definitely fashionable, she notes. For herself, she styles this ‘sari converted into a maxi’ by designer Krithika Kannan with a kemp necklace and earrings to give the look, a south Indian touch. Subhiksha also finds style in the wisdom of reusing, but with a twist. With her Mix & Match look, she pairs a grand purple dupatta from a half-sari (davani) that doesn’t fit her anymore with her favourite bottle green anarkali from Colours and Mirrors. A meenakari handpainted pair of jhumkas finish the look.

Photo: Anita Kamaraj

Instagram: @subhikshavenkat



Bandana Narula from Studio Bandana Narula



You might think that bold colours are the only way to go this festive season, but not if designer Bandana Narula can help it. Instead, she thinks it’s time to go pastel. Take the contemporary lehenga one notch higher this Pongal, by pairing a flouncy skirt that matches the pastel colour palette with a cute little crop top that we all own and love. If the traditional davani look is what you want, we’ve got you covered. Just pair the outfit with a beautiful pastel-hued davani, preferably something with a splash of sparkle and a border, and voila, you’re all set to go.

Instagram: @bandananarulaofficial



Sridevi Gopalakrishnan - celebrity stylist

This festival season, the menfolk should explore the fun side of tradition, believes Sridevi. How better than to begin it by adding some measured spice to the Pongal favourite of veshti and a silk shirt. A checked bandhi coat would make for a perfect pair. She suggests you do not hold back on going wild with the colours — be it with the coat or the shirt underneath. Alternatively, you can make the veshti the stand-out piece of the outfit. Just wearing the veshti in the Patiala style could make all the difference. Pair that with a trusted collared shirt and you are set to sit down and feast in peace. Also, velvet coats are totally a thing again! If there is an old coat tucked away in your cupboard for want of a fashion comeback, the time is now. Adding that to a simple shirt and pant/veshti will have you ready for a festive day out.

Photos: Shadow Photography by Ajay



Ritika Arya Jain-Renasci by Ritika Arya Jain

If you’re not someone who likes to go over the top with festival looks and tend to value simplicity and sophistication instead, this look might just be the one for you. As we all know, a good quality white kurti is a wardrobe staple. Playing on the concept of designer Ritika Arya Jain’s festive ensemble, pair your white or a plain-coloured kurti with an ornate or embroidered dupatta of a similar colour. If you’re feeling particularly adventurous, then a contrasting dupatta is sure to elevate the outfit. Not only is it a subtle fashion statement, but a comfortable one at that as well.

Instagram: @renasci.in

