After 7 years, insurance co told to pay Rs 1.81 crore to accident victim’s kin

According to petition by Pushpalatha, the victim’s wife, Soundara Raj was working as a manager in a dam construction site of Hindustan Construction Co Ltd.

CHENNAI: Seven years after a 50-year-old man died in a road accident at the Gurez valley in Jammu and Kashmir, a Motor Accident Tribual directed an insurance company to provide a compensation of Rs 1.81 crore to his family. S Soundara Raj, the victim, was working in a hydel project.

According to petition by Pushpalatha, the victim’s wife, Soundara Raj was working as a manager in a dam construction site of Hindustan Construction Co Ltd. He was earing Rs 1.37 lakh per month.

On May 16, 2013, Soundara Raj was hit by a tipper lorry at the work site. He sustained fatal head injuries and died at the spot. The petitioner said he was sole breadwinner and sought a compensation of Rs 2 crore from Shriram General Insurance Co Ltd.

The counsel for insurance company submitted that lorry driver drove at a normal speed and Soundara Raj fell in front of the vehicle, resulting in accident. Considering evidence, the tribunal presided by S Umamaheswari, said the FIR and death certificate proves accident occurred only due to negligent driving.

Considering age and occupation of the deceased, tribunal directed the insurer to pay Rs 81.94 lakh to Pushpa Latha and Rs 50 lakh each to their sons.

