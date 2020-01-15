Home Cities Chennai

Bhogi bonfires suffocate Chennai; AQI touches 170 mark

Corporation seizes over 1.25 tonnes of waste tyres kept for burning

Published: 15th January 2020 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Mylapore residents celebrating Bhogi festival on Tuesday by burning old clothes | R SATISH BABU

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai air pollution aggravated on Bhogi day on Tuesday as hundreds were seen lighting bonfires contributing to increase in carbon emissions. 

A few morning flights were delayed as a thick blanket of smog engulfed the city reducing visibility. 
At 11 am, Air Quality Index (AQI) was 170 enough to cause breathing discomfort to people with lung problems and asthma.  This is the second consecutive day when air pollution spiked under unfavourable weather conditions. Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) data showed a minimum AQI value of 155 (moderate) to maximum value 349 (very poor).

With 91 per cent humidity, a cold night with minimum temperature dropping 2.5 degrees below normal, absence of wind and pollution from Bhogi bonfires and other usual sources, Tuesday was perfect day for smog to hit the city. Even by noon, when the sun was out, smog refused to move away and kept pollution levels high. 

The monitoring stations at Manali and Alandur showed that PM 2.5 concentration spiked as high as 500 µg/m3 (micrograms per cubic metre), which is extremely hazardous. Even in Velachery residential area, PM 2.5 peaked to 450 µg/m3. The National Ambient Air Quality (NAAQ) standard for PM 2.5 is 60 µg/m3.

Meanwhile, TNPCB conducted air quality survey for 24 hours at 15 locations. Based on the report, the PM2.5 level was in the range of 72-184 µg/m3, while PM10 was in the range of 146-274  µg/m3 as against the prescribed standard of 100  µg/m3. TNPCB along with corporation officials and police conducted night patrolling by 30 teams. Burning of waste material was noticed in some places and it was put out. 

Greater Chennai Corporation officials seized plastic waste and waste tyres kept for burning. More than 1.25 tonnes of waste tyres which was kept for burning were seized and will be sent to Common Hazardous Waste Management Facility at Gummidipoondi. Experts say power plants in North Chennai are the major source of pollution.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp