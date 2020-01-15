Home Cities Chennai

Did Jaws, India’s biggest crocodile in captivity, die of stress?

Jaws weighed 500-kg , was about 50 years old; officials await necropsy result

Published: 15th January 2020 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Jaws, India’s biggest Crocodile died on Monday morning at the Madras Crocodile Bank | SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Did stress from the increasing noise pollution do in Jaws, India’s biggest crocodile in captivity, at the Madras Crocodile Bank? The 500-kg weighing reptile who even allowed visitors to hand feed him is no more, and would soon be replaced by Thor for ‘the show on the road’. Jaws died on Monday morning and the necropsy results are awaited. An official from the crocodile bank official said, “Necropsy results will tell us more, but his age is definitely a factor. He had been largely disinterested in food since May in spite of us offering him goat and fish. He was getting weaker and weaker. Over 50 years of age is a ripe age for a croc and we were preparing for the worst; but still we hoped he would pull out of this slump and start eating again.”

The croc bank founder, Romulus Earl Whitaker, did not rule out stress being a factor. “I had visited Jaws a week ago and he was looking weak. We have to wait for the report to come to any conclusion, but I do feel stress from increasing noise pollution in the neighbourhood took its toll.”

The crocodile bank has been constantly raising concerns over noise pollution. “On New Year morning, at 6.50 am, a volley of crackers were burst nearby and lot of cracker debris fell right in the centre of the crocodile bank. Thankfully it had rained hard the night before. What if it was during one of the long dry spells that are becoming increasingly common?”, the croc bank, which houses over 1,800 reptiles, said in a Facebook post. Whitaker says crocodiles are as friendly and intelligent as dogs, contrary to general perception.

“Despite weighing 500 kgs, Jaws would allow humans to hand feed him.” Jaws was brought to the croc bank as a juvenile, and grew to become the biggest croc in captivity in India (4.69 metres). As he grew larger, he became less tolerant of other crocodiles and at that size, was capable of inflicting harm; so he was moved to a solitary pen.

The ‘Jaws Show’ on Sunday afternoons had became a popular part of Croc Bank tour, as he allowed visitors to approach him. He usually ate 2-3 kg of meat (usually chicken) and swam up and down in his private pond in response to the keepers’ calls. Large crocodiles eat surprisingly less because their energy conversion ratio is high. Seeing him lunge out of water and grab the chunk of meat was always an exciting sight. Sometimes he would stretch out on the bank for a morning or afternoon bask, much to the delight of visitors. Anyone who had met Jaws would never forget his sheer bulk and length. The croc bank official added that the ‘show on the road’ will feature Thor, a large saltie, from now. Thor is comparatively younger and weighs 350 kg.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp