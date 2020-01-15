‘Pay 25,000 for cancelling trip at last minute’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A consumer forum has directed the Fast Track call taxi service to pay Rs 25,000 as compensation after it cancelled a trip at the last minute.

On November 5, 2013, P Muthukumar of Perambur booked a tempo traveller. Thirteen members of his family were supposed to travel to Ponneri for a marriage next day. The company confirmed the booking for seven-hour package and fixed charge at Rs 1,670. An SMS regarding confirmation was sent.

However, on the day of travel when Muthukumar called them around 5.30 pm for the 6.15 pickup, he was told that a tempo traveller was not available. Muthukumar filed a petition with the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Chennai (South) stating that with great difficulty he arranged another vehicle, but they were late for the function.

Denying allegations, the counsel for Fast Track submitted that alternative arrangements were made and Muthukumar was duly informed. The forum presided over by M Mony and consisting of member R Baskarkumaravel observed that the company cancelled the booking without considering hardships the customer would have had to undergo. The last-minute cancellation showed deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, forum directed the company to pay compensation.