Eighth edition of CSF to be held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The World Storytelling Institute in collaboration with Chennai Storytellers, other organisations and individuals will be presenting the eighth edition of Chennai Storytelling Festival (CSF) 2020 from February 7 to February 16. The popular festival will be dotted with performances, storytelling classes, seminars and the participation of popular storytellers from across the globe.

One can also be a part of the CSF 2020 events via Zoom videoconference. ‘Stories of Female Characters in Legend and Myth’ by Friends of Sandhya Ruban; storytelling session by Laura Simms, educator, founder and one of the leaders of the Global Storytelling Revival; open-mic storytelling by and for adults, and CSF 2020 Videoconference — ‘A conversation about storytelling in the world today’, will also be a part of the festival. For details, visit: storytellinginstitute.org