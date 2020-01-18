Home Cities Chennai

No banking frauds in Tamil Nadu? NCRB data says so

The newly released data of the National Crime Records Bureau shows certain category of banking frauds as nil in TN leaving state police baffled.

Published: 18th January 2020 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

Banking

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | File/EPS)

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The newly released data of the National Crime Records Bureau shows certain category of banking frauds as nil in TN leaving state police baffled. The data does not reflect hundreds of complaints lodged at bank fraud division at the Chennai city police commissioner’s office in Vepery. A senior police officer, who is attached to the Bank Fraud division said, “We had handed over the data long back and it was definitely not zero. There were FIRs filed, accused arrested. Something might have gone wrong while uploading the data by the NCRB officials. We have raised the issue.”

On January, 19, 2018, 71-year-old R Jayalakshmi, a resident of AF Block in Anna Nagar died of cardiac arrest soon after `90,000 from her account was swindled by conmen, who contacted her over phone and asked her to provide her Aadhaar, bank account number and the one-time passwords. The men, who are still at large, had contacted Jayalakshmi on January 19 at around 2.30. The man had sought bank details claiming that her ATM card was going to expire. After she divulge the details, `90,000 vanished from her account. 

On June 11, 2018, a 36-year-old woman lost around `1.5 lakh after a man told her that her ATM card was blocked and needs the card details. A complaint was lodged at the Bank Fraud division of the Central Crime Branch and the then inspector Selvarani, told Express that locations of mobile numbers were traced to Bihar and UP.

Speaking to Express, a senior police officer who was re-transferred from CCB, said, “Atleast 20 to 30 cases of ATM fraud like skimmers, OTP frauds and online banking fraud where the conmen swindle money using phishing emails would be received at the commissioner’s office everyday. While we trace location it is difficult to arrest as they keep moving. We register FIRs for almost all cases.” The data is in contrast with many other states reporting such cases in ‘Crime in India, 2018.’ Express tried to contact the Director of NCRB and Directorate of the department through e-mails and calls for clarification but there was no response.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NCRB Banking fraud Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
2009: People try to tame a bull at a jallikattu, organised as part of the Pongal celebrations at Melasooriyur near Tiruchy (EPS|S Arun)
This time that year: Jallikattu bulls charging down memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp