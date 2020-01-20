Construction labourer dies after falling from scaffolding in Nolambur

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A construction labourer succumbed to injuries four days after the scaffolding collapsed at a site in Nolambur. The deceased has been identified as Gulam (40) of Kolkata while Nagarajan, a native of Andhra Pradesh, was injured in the incident.

“On Wednesday evening when Gulam and Nagarajan were working in Vellalar street, the scaffolding they were standing on collapsed and the duo fell from a height of about 20 feet,” said a police officer. They were rushed to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. Gulam was later shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, however, he succumbed to injuries on Saturday night. Nolambur police have registered a case.

