Firm told to pay Rs 1.25L for defective kitchen appliance

A District Consumer Forum directed a kitchen appliance company to provide a compensation of `1.25 lakh after an inbuilt hod exploded.

Published: 20th January 2020 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 03:13 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A District Consumer Forum directed a kitchen appliance company to provide a compensation of Rs 1.25 lakh after an inbuilt hod exploded. K Selva Kumar of Maduravoyal purchased it from Kalanjiam Hardware at Parrys in 2018. The glass panel exploded in its very first use.

According to Selvakumar’s petition, the Cata-C model of inbuilt hob was installed by authorised technician for his new house. When the house warming celebrations took place and lunch preparation was on, there was a blast and the entire glass top was smashed, injuring two persons.

Selvakumar brought it to the notice of Cata Electrodomesticos and retailer. After several discussions with DGM of Cata products it came to light that the retailer had been selling the product even though the company discontinued the said model.

Selvakumar filed a plea for compensation of Rs 10 lakh. Despite several notices to Kalanjiam and Cata Electrodomesticos from forum, they failed to reply and was set ex-parte. The forum presided by K Lakshmikantham directed opposite parties to jointly pay Rs 20,000 towards cost of Cata-C and pay Rs 1 lakh compensation for mental agony and deficiency in service besides Rs 5,000 for costs.

