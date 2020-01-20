Wheeling in the awareness

Naaz Ghani By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: If our total consumption of fossil fuel is 335 metric tonnes, we can only find 35 metric tonnes locally. Petroleum is a resource we must conserve and use sparingly to improve our health and the environment,” said S Ramalingam, former chairman of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL). The 82-year-old who exercises frequently joined the participants at Saksham Cycling Day 2020, organised by CPCL at the CPCL Polytechnic College on Sunday.

“We have organised this event to spread awareness about alternate options that do not require burning fuel. Cycling is an economical and environment-friendly option that doesn’t take up as much space as a car or a bike either,” he said.

The CPCL grounds were filled with men, women and children, most wearing white caps with the company’s logo on them. People of all age groups held on to their handles, waiting for the flag off. “I saw their post on Facebook and registered online. I cycle around seven kilometres every day. My meals are very simple. After two hours of exercise, I eat a heavy breakfast. For lunch, I generally go for sambar and rice with some poriyal on the side. I end the day with a light salad for dinner. With this diet, I don’t have to change anything before a cyclathon, such as this one,” said S Siddharth, an IT professional.

MACH City gear cycles were provided to those who couldn’t bring a cycle to the event. The staff members, students and administrators of CPCL Polytechnic College also took part in the event, their foot on the pedal, ready to begin their 10-kilometre journey. Actor Nakul, television artistes Samyuktha Karthik, Abhishek Vinod and Sruti Bhaskar, Commonwealth gold medalist Arathi Arun and surfer Vilassini Sunder were the chief guests of the event and flagged off each of the five batches of excited cyclists. Each batch had 100 cyclists. Many participants had come with their families. “It took us about an hour to complete the track. We cycle every day, so it wasn’t very difficult for us,” said Hashumati, a 23-year-old student who came with her parents and brother.

A bhangra band beat their drums at every flag-off, building the mood and energising participants with their upbeat rhythm. Soon enough, a sea of helmets entered the campus. It was the first batch of participants. At the lead were two cyclists, pedalling even faster as the finish line came into view. It was a day of pollution-free and healthy fun.