Home Cities Chennai

Wheeling in the awareness

If our total consumption of fossil fuel is 335 metric tonnes, we can only find 35 metric tonnes locally.

Published: 20th January 2020 01:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 01:38 AM   |  A+A-

Over 500 participants pedalled to spread awareness about fuel conservation. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Naaz Ghani
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  If our total consumption of fossil fuel is 335 metric tonnes, we can only find 35 metric tonnes locally. Petroleum is a resource we must conserve and use sparingly to improve our health and the environment,” said S Ramalingam, former chairman of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL). The 82-year-old who exercises frequently joined the participants at Saksham Cycling Day 2020, organised by CPCL at the CPCL Polytechnic College on Sunday.

“We have organised this event to spread awareness about alternate options that do not require burning fuel. Cycling is an economical and environment-friendly option that doesn’t take up as much space as a car or a bike either,” he said.

The CPCL grounds were filled with men, women and children, most wearing white caps with the company’s logo on them. People of all age groups held on to their handles, waiting for the flag off. “I saw their post on Facebook and registered online. I cycle around seven kilometres every day. My meals are very simple. After two hours of exercise, I eat a heavy breakfast. For lunch, I generally go for sambar and rice with some poriyal on the side. I end the day with a light salad for dinner. With this diet, I don’t have to change anything before a cyclathon, such as this one,” said S Siddharth, an IT professional. 

MACH City gear cycles were provided to those who couldn’t bring a cycle to the event. The staff members, students and administrators of CPCL Polytechnic College also took part in the event, their foot on the pedal, ready to begin their 10-kilometre journey. Actor Nakul, television artistes Samyuktha Karthik, Abhishek Vinod and Sruti Bhaskar, Commonwealth gold medalist Arathi Arun and surfer Vilassini Sunder were the chief guests of the event and flagged off each of the five batches of excited cyclists. Each batch had 100 cyclists. Many participants had come with their families. “It took us about an hour to complete the track. We cycle every day, so it wasn’t very difficult for us,” said Hashumati, a 23-year-old student who came with her parents and brother.

A bhangra band beat their drums at every flag-off, building the mood and energising participants with their upbeat rhythm. Soon enough, a sea of helmets entered the campus. It was the first batch of participants. At the lead were two cyclists, pedalling even faster as the finish line came into view. It was a day of pollution-free and healthy fun.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CPCL Saksham Cycling Day 2020 Cycling
India Matters
Representational Image. | File Photo
India’s richest 1% saw wealth grow 13 times faster than poorest 50%: Oxfam
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Many Pakistani Hindus extending their stay illegally: Intelligence sources
Australia's captain Aaron Finch. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli greatest ODI player of all-time, Rohit Sharma in top-five: Finch
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. (Photo | Ranjit K Dey)
One nation one ration card scheme: 12 states to get direct benefits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gandhi kites fly high at international festival in Hubballi
Stat of the Art: No stopping King Kohli and Hitman Rohit
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp