Here is the list of areas in Chennai facing power shutdown on January 23

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In view of maintenance works, power supply will be suspended from 9 am to 5 pm on January 23 in the following areas.

Nolambur: NNS, HIG, MIG, Chinna Nolambur, Adayalampet, Kongu Nagar, Mogappair West Block 1 to 8, Rajan Kuppam, Panneer Nagar, Mohanram Nagar, Jaswanth Nagar, Reddy Palayam area AIBEA Nagar, Vellalar St, Eri Scheme, Gangai Amman Nagar, Ponniamman Nagar, Keel Ayanambakkam.

Besant Nagar: Kakkan colony, Lotus colony, 1 st avenue, 3rd avenue part, 16th cross st, Food World, 29th and 30th cross sts, Tiger Varathachari Road, 1st main road, 6th to 15 th cross sts, 7th avenue.

Manjambakkam: North Telephone Colony, Ramana Nagar, Kamban Nagar, MMC, AVM Nagar, JJ Nagar, Perumal Koil St, Venkateswara Nagar, Mandaveli 1st to 7th st., Eswari nagar, Telugu Colony, Chelliyamman Koil st, VGK Nagar, ACC Nagar 5th to 10th sts, Thirumurgan Nagar.

Mangadu: Full areas of Mangadu town panchayat , Rangunathapuram, Kollumanivakkam , Sivanthangal, Chikkarayapuram and Pattur, Bathirimedu, Then Colony, Srinivasa nagar, Nellithoppu, Mahalakshimi Nagar, Chakra Nagar, Sadhik Nagar, Sakthi Nagar, KK Nagar, Melma Nagar.

Avadi Kamaraj Nagar: Lazar Nagar, Kumaran Nagar, Barathi Nagar, Ram Nagar, Periyar Nagar, Kamaraj Nagar 4th , 6th & 9th sts, Salavaiyalar Colony.

Madhavaram: KKR Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Kannabiran Koil st, Thiruvalluvar st, Micetic Colony, Sathiya Raj Nagar, RC Queens Appartment, Jambuli Colony, KKR Estate, Kalkatta shop.