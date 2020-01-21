Two die of asphyxiation at sewage treatment plant

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a tragic accident, two labourers died of asphyxiation at a sewage treatment plant in Nolambur on Monday. Kannan (45) was welding the roof of the plant when he accidentally fell into the sump, which is about 12-feet deep. It had sewage water at a level of 8 feet. “Hearing his cries for help, Prakash, another staff, jumped in to save him. The duo fell unconscious hit by noxious gases,” the police said.

Rest of the workers informed the plant staff, who called the fire and police personnel to the scene. The personnel brought out the drowned workers. Medical team that rushed to the spot declared the duo dead. The bodies were sent to Kilpauk Medical College for autopsy.

During investigation, it was revealed that Kannan was hired forwelding work and on Monday when he was at work he accidentally fell into the sump. The Ambattur Industrial Estate police has registered a case under the CrPC Section 174 (unnatural death). Police said that the sewage treatment plant staff didn’t follow any proper safety precautions and the staff engaged also were not given any safety material. Further investigations are on, added police.