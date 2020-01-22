Home Cities Chennai

Apollo hospitals group launches ‘health EMI card’

The Apollo Hospitals Group has launched ‘Health EMI card’ in association with Bajaj Finance Limited. 

Published: 22nd January 2020 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Apollo Health EMI Card launched in the city on Tuesday

Apollo Health EMI Card launched in the city on Tuesday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Apollo Hospitals Group has launched ‘Health EMI card’ in association with Bajaj Finance Limited. According to a release, “Users of this card will be able to convert medical expenditure into easy no cost equated monthly installments (EMIs) that can be repaid over a period of 12 months. The card also offers easy EMI financing and quick loan processing with minimal paperwork.”

Patients who do not have health insurance or whose insurance limit is lower than the treatment cost can also avail themselves of the card benefits. The card will be accepted across the entire Apollo Hospitals network.

Special counters have been set up across all Apollo Hospitals where patients and their families can sign up for the card by submitting  KYC documents as per RBI guidelines, such as PAN card, Aadhaar card, cancelled chequie and duly signed ECS mandate, the release said.

