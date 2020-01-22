Awards, discussions and more at TANCARE

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: FICCI in association with The New Indian Express and supported by ACME Healthcare Consulting will be organising the 12th edition of TANCARE-Chennai 2020 on January 29 between 9.30 am and 6 pm at Hotel Taj Connemara, Binny Road. The theme for this year’s edition is ‘Preventive Healthcare - A Gl(r)owing Industry’.

The preventive healthcare market in India is pegged at $55 billion today and is expected to be a $105 billion industry by 2022 — witnessing a CAGR of 18 per cent much higher than the growth in consumer retail spend. Technology is playing a key role of an equaliser in taking preventive healthcare to the second and third wave of demography across geography and class. The preventive sector revolves around the key segments of healthy consumption, fitness, health screening and monitoring, and rejuvenation.

TANCARE 2020, FICCI’s flagship event will bring in experts around the country to discuss and debate on various issues relating to the preventive healthcare industry including the current scenario of the industry, ways to improve its growth and prevention of deaths due to non-communicable diseases in the state.

FICCI will also be awarding more than 14 categories and 26 awards including Life Time Achievement, Best Primary Health Center, Best Government Hospital, Best Private Hospital (Medium, Large), Best Non-Profit Hospital, Special Award — Mental Health, Specialty Medicine, Reproductive Medicine, Diabetes, Ophthalmology, Innovation in Healthcare, Emergency & Trauma Care, Alternative Medicine at the event.

Around 150 to 200 delegates including MD & CEOs of private medical hospitals, senior independent doctors and consultants, hospital administrators and senior professionals from Healthcare Indus will be participating in the event.

