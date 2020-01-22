Home Cities Chennai

Mapping water flow, Chennai follows Hyderabad method

The city water board has begun its preparations to start mapping the city using Geographic Information System (GIS) technique.

Published: 22nd January 2020

By Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city water board has begun its preparations to start mapping the city using Geographic Information System (GIS) technique. This is being done to bring the entire network of water and sewage pipes under one window.Using geographical images and real time data, the board plans to compile information from where the water is drawn to the end-consumer. The spatial arrangement of pipes, when shown visually, will help address leakage or repairs much faster than now.

“Our biggest problem is that we can’t visualise the condition of pipes now. After we have GIS maps, the network can be maintained much efficiently,” said a senior official. Although Metro Water had a GIS mapping wing before, the project did not take off due to lack of technological inventions. Renewed efforts were initiated for the project six months ago. Officials have also been visiting Hyderabad to learn about the technique’s practical challenges and its solutions.

The World Bank has sanctioned `8 crores for this project . Moreover, Metro Water will be coordinating with TANGEDCO, for data about alignment of power cables, and the city corporation, for the basic foundation of the city. “Lakes from where Metro Water sources water will also be included. Once this map is ready, we can add further advancement like real time monitoring software to detect leaks, overflows and oversee lake levels,” added another official.

GIS to cover 426 sq km
The GIS map, which will cover the city over an area of 426 sq km, will accurately tell the location and age of the pipe, if it carries water or sewage, the originating point, past records of repair work, and its destination

