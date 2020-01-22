Woman dies as can containing chemical goes off

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A plastic can containing unidentified chemical exploded, killing a 48-year-old woman in Sriperumbudur on Sunday evening. D Shanthi, the deceased, found two plastic cans that could each store upto 25 litres of water near a scrap shop and she brought them home on Sunday.“With her son Manesh Kumar’s help she cut the lid of the first can. Since the second can contained some liquid, Shanthi went to empty the can before cutting the lid off completely. Suddenly, the can exploded and Shanthi sustained severe injuries,” a police officer said.

Her sons rushed her to a hospital, where the doctors declared her brought dead. Police added that the ground near the victim’s house had caved in for at least one feet due to the explosion.Sriperumbudur police have registered a case and further probe is on. Shanthi is survived by two sons and her husband Devamohan, a lorry driver.