Board okays fourth railway line between Beach, Egmore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Railway Board has approved a proposal to develop a fourth line between Chennai Beach and Egmore. The development of the 4.3 km line is part of upgradation of Tambaram as the third terminal for Chennai after Central and Egmore. The railways has allotted `5.38 lakh for surveying the location for the fourth line.The additional line would enable railways operate more trains from Tambaram towards Vijayawada via Beach and Gummidipundi.

“So far, all North-bound trains are operated from Central. With upgrdation of Tambaram as a third terminal, Howrah, Patna and Guwahati-bound trains can be operated from there,” said a senior official from Chennai Division.Official sources said land parcels along Park Station and Fort need to be acquired from State government.

“During location survey, the construction wing of Southern Railway will finalise the quantum of land required for the project,” added the official. The third terminal works involves augmentation of maintenance capacity of Tambaram Coaching Depot besides developing additional platforms for Express trains at Tambaram.

“A foot-over bridge is being built connecting all platforms on northern side of the station,” added the official.The Railway Board has also approved location survey for doubling of Katpadi - Vellore - Tiruvannamalai - Villupuram (160.1 km), Salem - Karur - Dindigul (160 km), Erode - Karur (65 km) and Dharmavaram - Pakala - Katpadi routes (290 km).