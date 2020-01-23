Home Cities Chennai

By artistes, for artistes

At Swapna, aspiring musicians, photographers, dancers and anyone with a creative streak have a space to follow their passion

Published: 23rd January 2020 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Serene surroundings, central location, flexible timing, affordable pricing and overall a conducive environment. These are just a few musts on the checklist of aspiring artistes, who are constantly on the lookout for rehearsal spaces and studios in the city. Last year, art development consultant Shreya Nagarajan Singh launched her multi-functional space, Swapna, to promote art and conversations around it.
Shreya has converted an 80-year-old palatial bungalow into a space for discussions, shoots and cultural events.

The interior decor is designed and decked up with art and antique furniture to create an atmosphere that fosters creativity. Located in Mylapore, this space is only a few kilometres away from popular sabhas.
“Our team of six members has artistes of various disciplines, and we work with artists of various disciplines. This experience and exposure have only confirmed what we always suspected — artistes need a space for rehearsals, talks, workshops, meetings and engagement. Weekends are usually busy. We take bookings at least two or three weeks before your scheduled date,” said Shreya, a dancer, who has a rich background in arts. 

An 80-year-old bungalow has been revamped for
art-related discussions

Swapna has a garden and plant-filled verandah. There are multiple power sockets for musical instruments. Photographers, who need the studio for a shoot, can spread out their gear and use their lights freely. Located on the ground floor, this space is disabled-friendly and does not have steps. The building is a few kilometres down the main road, away from bustling traffic and there’s ample parking space.

“We have a small room with a single bed and attached restroom. Artistes sometimes stay over, work in the night, and need a calm work environment. There’s a pantry with basic necessities like a coffee machine, biscuits and water. Since our office is attached to the building, we will be available round-the -clock to tend to their needs,” said Shreya. 

She believes that artistes, both budding and established, have become generous, more forward-thinking and oriented towards collective learning. “The younger generation is inclined towards getting more likes and shares on social media. They post their practice session videos, exclusive content during Margazhi season, and other performances so people can watch from home. This is to garner more followers and increase viewership for their channels. This is also a primary reason for choosing an artistic space like ours for video shoots,” she said. 

Voice training workshops, choreography classes and movement therapies are held frequently here. The team also promotes dying art forms like kattai koothu. “Not many budding artistes have the luxury of hiring spaces for performance. Unlike the senior artistes who have their own studio, we want it to be pocket-friendly and create awareness that such a concept is trending in the city. We need more spaces like these. So far, we’ve had patrons merely through word-of-mouth. I also plan to bring in a special flooring for dancers to support their feet. I’m taking it slow. We need to see what works and what does not before investing in a fast-paced industry like ours,” said Shreya. For details, call: 7358777797
Or visit: shreyanagarajansingh.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vyomamitra, ISRO's female robot appears in saree on day two
Prasoon Joshi says it with a song at JLF
Gallery
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away this day 29 years ago. For beginners who are not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fans,
The narrator of passionate vineyards and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan cinemas for movie buffs 
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp