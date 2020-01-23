IS terror module case goes to NIA

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will take over the case in which three persons were arrested from Bengaluru and a suspected IS terror module was busted by the Tamil Nadu ‘Q’ branch police recently. Sources said, the case of special sub-inspector (SSI) Wilson’s murder, which reportedly has IS links, may also be handed over to the NIA. One Kaja Moideen was recently arrested from New Delhi for his alleged involvement in SSI’s murder.

The Tamil Nadu ‘Q’ branch team, based on a tip-off, arrested Mohammed Haneef Khan, Imraan Khan and Mohammed Sayed from Bengaluru two weeks ago. Three country-made guns and around 80 bullets were reportedly recovered from them. Investigation revealed that the trio allegedly produced fake identity proofs to obtain SIM cards. On December 28, police arrested five persons, including staff of a cellular network shop and one Liyakat Ali, a suspected IS sympathiser, for allegedly forging identity proofs.

Further probe, according to police, revealed that the men for whom the SIM cards were issued were members of an IS module and Liyakat Ali was the link between the module and the gang involved in issuing SIM cards using fake documents. Subsequently, the ‘Q’ branch personnel arrested 10 people, including five men who are believed to have IS links from Bengaluru, in connection with the SIM card case. Now, the case has been transferred to the NIA.