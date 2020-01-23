Home Cities Chennai

IS terror module case goes to NIA

The Tamil Nadu ‘Q’ branch team, based on a tip-off, arrested Mohammed Haneef Khan, Imraan Khan and Mohammed Sayed from Bengaluru two weeks ago.

Published: 23rd January 2020 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will take over the case in which three persons were arrested from Bengaluru and a suspected IS terror module was busted by the Tamil Nadu ‘Q’ branch police recently. Sources said, the case of special sub-inspector (SSI) Wilson’s murder, which reportedly has IS links, may also be handed over to the NIA. One Kaja Moideen was recently arrested from New Delhi for his alleged involvement in SSI’s murder.

The Tamil Nadu ‘Q’ branch team, based on a tip-off, arrested Mohammed Haneef Khan, Imraan Khan and Mohammed Sayed from Bengaluru two weeks ago. Three country-made guns and around 80 bullets were reportedly recovered from them. Investigation revealed that the trio allegedly produced fake identity proofs to obtain SIM cards. On December 28, police arrested five persons, including staff of a cellular network shop and one Liyakat Ali, a suspected IS sympathiser, for allegedly forging identity proofs. 

Further probe, according to police, revealed that the men for whom the SIM cards were issued were members of an IS module and Liyakat Ali was the link between the module and the gang involved in issuing SIM cards using fake documents. Subsequently, the ‘Q’ branch personnel arrested 10 people, including five men who are believed to have IS links from Bengaluru, in connection with the SIM card case. Now, the case has been transferred to the NIA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NIA IS terror module
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vyomamitra, ISRO's female robot appears in saree on day two
Prasoon Joshi says it with a song at JLF
Gallery
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away this day 29 years ago. For beginners who are not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fans,
The narrator of passionate vineyards and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan cinemas for movie buffs 
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp