Accumulating garbage, stray cattle cause traffic chaos at Kovilambakkam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Lack of maintenance and civic apathy has turned a stretch of the Medavakkam High Road, at Kovilambakkam into a garbage dump yard. The stretch connects Medavakkam-Koot Road to Echangadu and Kovilambakkam. The residents say that panchayat officials clear the garbage only once in 10 days.

The traffic here comes to a standstill during peak hours as the garbage strewn on the road covers up nearly half the area. Adding to the misery, stray cattle gather around to eat the waste mixed with the garbage. Nights are particularly dangerous as motorists meet with accidents trying to avoid the stray. The absence of street lights add to the plight of those who drive on this road.

“A few days ago, one of my friends met with an accident when he tried to avoid hitting the cows. Plastic covers and wrappers move onto the middle of the road. I have seen people fall from their bikes because of this,” said Arun, a resident of Echangadu.

Raja, who runs a mechanic shop nearby said that the conservancy workers collect garbage from houses and dump it here.

“It is impossible to run a business when the surrounding is unhygienic. Animals eat these thrown away plastic and fall sick. Despite several complaints to the panchayat, they clear the garbage only once in 10 days,” he added.

An official from Nanmangalam panchyat said, “We have strict orders not to dump garbage anywhere else other than the designated site. Residents and passers-by dump waste even after seeing the present condition. We need their cooperation to solve this issue. We will clear it soon and cordon off the area.”